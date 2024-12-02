Bengaluru to witness showers until December 4, IMD issues yellow alert for tech capital

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka are set to experience rainfall over the next two days due to the weakening of Cyclone Fengal. Bengaluru has been seeing rainfall since Sunday evening, and Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka will also witness rainfall until Wednesday. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and districts such as Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara, warning of heavy rainfall (6–11 cm). (PTI)

According to IMD, Cyclone Fengal had weakened into a depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, further dissipating into a well-marked low-pressure area by 5:30 a.m. on Monday. It is expected to move westwards and reappear over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea near the Kerala and Karnataka coasts around December 3.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and districts such as Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara, warning of heavy rainfall (6–11 cm) on Monday. Additionally, an orange alert has been declared for Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, and Chikkaballapura, where very heavy rain (11–20 cm) is anticipated.

In response to the persistent rainfall, the respective Deputy Commissioners have declared school and college holidays for December 2 in Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagar, and Mysuru districts as a precaution.

IMD alerts residents of Karnataka

On December 2, Kodagu Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Ramanagara are likely to see heavy showers, while moderate rainfall is predicted for Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, and Kolar.

On December 3, Isolated heavy rain is predicted for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar. Moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, and Kolar, with light to moderate showers expected in Uttara Kannada and other South Interior Karnataka district.

Meanwhile, IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along the South Karnataka coast on December 2 and 3 due to squally weather, with wind speeds of 35–45 km/h, gusting up to 55 kmph.