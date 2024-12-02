Tumakuru to get international cricket stadium, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for an international cricket stadium in Tumakuru on Monday, roughly 70 kilometres from Bengaluru. Though there are proposed international stadiums in Karnataka, Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium only hosts all the international cricket matches in the state. CM Siddaramaiah said that the 50-acre international stadium will help Tumakuru's economic growth.

According to reports, the stadium will be built on 41 acres of land allocated to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) near Sorekunte. The state-of-the-art facility, estimated to cost ₹150 crore, is expected to be completed within two years. In an X post, Siddaramaiah said, "We have given 50 acres of land to Karnataka State Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium. This will complement the economic growth and sports progress of Tumkur district. I have instructed them to complete the stadium's construction as soon as possible and fulfill the expectations of the cricket lovers."

According to reports, the stadium will be built on 41 acres of land allocated to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) near Sorekunte. The state-of-the-art facility, estimated to cost ₹150 crore, is expected to be completed within two years.

Meanwhile, Karnataka governement has also proposed another international stadium near Mysuru. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) handed over 20.8 acres of land to the Karnataka state cricket association (KSCA) for the construction of a cricket stadium, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the BCCI earlier said that the IPL matches will not be restricted to Bengaluru but also to tier 2 towns of the state. BCCI president Roger Binny earlier said that the IPL tournaments would spread its wings to smaller cities like Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, apart from Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium, which has a less seating capacity, when compared with the other international stadiums in the country.

If the new international stadiums will get ready for the operations, they are set to enhance facilities for aspiring cricketers from the state.