International cricket stadium to be built in Tumakuru within two years: G Parameshwara

Tumakuru district's long-standing demand for an international cricket stadium is finally set to become a reality. Karnataka Home Minister , Dr G Parameshwara, announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for the project on December 2. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.(PTI)

According to Asianet News, the stadium will be built on 41 acres of land allocated to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) in PGollahalli and Sorekunte. The state-of-the-art facility, estimated to cost ₹150 crore, is expected to be completed within two years.

Dr Parameshwara emphasized the significance of the project, saying, “This stadium fulfills a long-standing aspiration of the district. It will be equipped with modern amenities to host international cricket matches and provide a platform for budding cricketers.”

The announcement comes as part of a larger development initiative in Tumakuru, where over ₹938 crore will be allocated to various projects, including infrastructure, agriculture, and welfare programs. The event on December 2 will also see the inauguration of 66 new works and the distribution of benefits to over 1.5 lakh eligible residents across the district.

Other dignitaries, including Energy Minister K.J. George, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Heavy Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, are expected to attend the ceremony, making it a significant occasion for Tumakuru.

Tumakuru part of greater Bengaluru

Recently, Parameshwara said that he would propose the idea to include Tumakuru in Greater Bengaluru ahead of the winter legislature, which is likely to begin in November. The minister represents the Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru which is located roughly around 70 km away from Bengaluru.

Parameshwara said that the industrial development around Tumakuru will make the town an extension of Bengaluru in the future. “We want Tumakuru to be part of Greater Bengaluru. I will propose this soon. Asia’s biggest industrial hub is coming up near Tumakuru, and a lot more companies are interested in investing around the town. All the development will only make it an extension to the capital city.”