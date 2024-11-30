Bengaluru man creates master chef-level CV for cook in viral post: 'Next-level appreciation'

Bengaluru is known for its vibrant tech scene and culinary diversity, but this time, a local resident has grabbed the spotlight for an unexpected reason — creating a CV for his cook. The heartwarming and humorous gesture has grabbed the attention of social media, with people reacting in droves. A Bengaluru man grabbed social media's attention by creating a humorous CV for his cook, winning hearts online. (X/@varunperuu)

The tweet that started it all

It all began when an X user named Urvi posted a request on the platform, asking for recommendations for a cook in the HSR area who could prepare simple, homely food. "Heyy chat, I am looking for a cook in HSR who can make me some nice simple homely food, please share if you have leads?" she wrote.

In the comment section, Bengaluru resident Varun Peru, a fellow X user, shared an unexpected response. He posted the CV of his cook, Ritu, and urged Urvi to consider her for the job. "You should definitely consider Ritu Didi HSR's MasterChef. She's been amazing at her job—her simple, homely meals are the best! I even made a resume for her because she deserves the spotlight," Varun wrote, along with the CV.

Take a look here at the post:

A humorous CV

What followed was an entertaining CV that instantly captured the attention of internet. The document, which even included a picture of Ritu, listed a number of 'skills and proficiencies' alongside some hilarious descriptions.

In the objective section, Ritu’s goal was simple yet charming: "Bas ek hi goal hai, Aapko roz ghar jaisa khana milta rahe," meaning, "To bring comfort and flavour to every meal by preparing simple, homely food that feels like it's straight from your kitchen."

Her skills included everything from cooking comfort food like Rajma-Chawal and Rasam Rice, to being a "Staff-Safety Cooking" expert who ensures hygienic and organised kitchen setups. There were also notes about her expertise with both gas and induction cooking — "Perfect for any kitchen setup," the CV read.

A response that has everyone talking

The tweet, which has since amassed over 97k views, has sparked a wave of reactions from internet users. One person wrote, "This is what true appreciation for someone’s work looks like! Ritu didi deserves the world." Another commented, "This is the level of respect we should all show to our home help." Some even had a good laugh at the CV’s lighthearted tone, with one user joking, "Can I hire her? I’m sold on the Rajma-Chawal!"

Others expressed admiration for Varun’s thoughtful gesture, with one X user saying, "Who knew a CV for a cookcould go viral? Well done, Varun! You’ve made my day." Another shared, "Ritu Didi is a legend in the making, this CV is goals!"