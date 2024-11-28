Bengaluru woman rejected during house hunt for being 20, says ‘Karma is a b**ch’

A woman hunting for a house in Bengaluru says she found a lovely apartment but was rejected because of her age. Naina, aged 20, resorted to creating a Power Point presentation of her best qualities – things that would make her a good flatmate – after she was rejected by the people already living in the apartment she liked. A woman is facing lighthearted mockery for her video on flat-hunting in Bengaluru(IANS)

However, she has now become the target of social media trolling not just because of her PPT but also because some eagle-eyed X users noticed how she had been apartment-hunting for months.

“Karma in a b****”

In a video she posted on X, Naina apologised for making fun of millennials, saying she now knew what it felt like to be discriminated against because of her age. She explained that she found a “really pretty house” in Bengaluru while hunting for a flat. Everything was going well, but when she visited the flat in person, she was rejected for being too young.

“So I’ve created a PPT to tell you all, anyone looking for a flatmate, that I am probably the best flatmate you could find,” Naina says in the video, opening her laptop to reveal the slideshow where she listed her best attributes. The list included her no-smoking and no-drinking lifestyle and her inclination towards non-interferance.

However, her video also prompted a slew of lighthearted comments as people trolled her for her age.

“Aaj kal bacche college nahi jate kya? Seedha Kam pakad rahe hai and that too in Bangalore? (Are kids not going to college these days? Do they start working straight out of school, that too in Bangalore?” asked one X user.

Another dug up receipts of the time Naina mocked him for being ‘old’.

And one person noticed how she had been posting about flats and flatmates constantly for the last few months, wondering if she was a property dealer.

“Every day on Twitter this girl is either looking for flats or looking for roommates. I think she is just a property dealer,” wrote X user Arnav Gupta. He shared screenshots of her posts going back to November 2023, where she spoke about finding an apartment for herself.

Naina denied the allegation, claiming she had finally found a flat and would stop posting about it.

