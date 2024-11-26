Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Peak Bengaluru moment: Techie landlord turns advisor for his tenant's startup. Viral post

ByHT Trending Desk
Nov 26, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Bengaluru is celebrated for its unique startup culture. A founder revealed how his friendly landlord is guiding him with his startup.

We’ve come across numerous stories of exchanges between friendly landlords and tenants in India’s metros. An entrepreneur in Bengaluru took to social media to reveal that his landlord is now also playing the role of an advisor for his startup, perfectly capturing a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment in India’s startup capital.

The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp exchange with his landlord.(Representational image)
The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp exchange with his landlord.(Representational image)

Vetri Venthan took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that his landlord loved his company's product so much that he is happily helping the young founder with introductions to corporates.

"Bengaluru is the only city where your landlord also becomes tech advisor for your startup. My landlord (solutions architect at Intel) loved our product and is giving us intros to corporates/advising us on our architecture while meeting us at cafes," Venthan, founder of a company called Bicameral Mind, said.

Venthan, who studied at Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), also shared screenshots of his exchanges on WhatsApp with the landlord, in which the latter asked him if he was free for a product overview meeting.

The post, which quickly went viral, sparked several exchanges on how Bengaluru has a great startup ecosystem. Popular X account Peak Bengaluru was among those who shared the post.

(Also Read: Entrepreneur’s note on leaving Bengaluru after 14 years: ‘I am not a local, but…’)

Take a look at the viral post:

"A great ecosystem leads to more collaboration and innovation. Come to Bangaluru!" X user Chander Gadhvi said.

"No place in India beats Bengaluru in terms of tech and innovation," Vetri Venthan said.

(Also Read: Bengaluru landlord, who didn't raise rent for 5 years, is the greenest flag ever. Reddit agrees)

“Ask him to waive 11 month deposit, call it investment, give him sweat equity,” another user said. The founder jokingly agreed that it was going to be his next ask.

(Also Read: Bengaluru landlord demands 5 lakh deposit for flat with 40,000 rent. ‘Insane,’ says internet)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On