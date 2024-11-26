Peak Bengaluru moment: Techie landlord turns advisor for his tenant's startup. Viral post

We’ve come across numerous stories of exchanges between friendly landlords and tenants in India’s metros. An entrepreneur in Bengaluru took to social media to reveal that his landlord is now also playing the role of an advisor for his startup, perfectly capturing a 'Peak Bengaluru' moment in India’s startup capital. The entrepreneur shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp exchange with his landlord.(Representational image)

Vetri Venthan took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that his landlord loved his company's product so much that he is happily helping the young founder with introductions to corporates.

"Bengaluru is the only city where your landlord also becomes tech advisor for your startup. My landlord (solutions architect at Intel) loved our product and is giving us intros to corporates/advising us on our architecture while meeting us at cafes," Venthan, founder of a company called Bicameral Mind, said.

Venthan, who studied at Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), also shared screenshots of his exchanges on WhatsApp with the landlord, in which the latter asked him if he was free for a product overview meeting.

The post, which quickly went viral, sparked several exchanges on how Bengaluru has a great startup ecosystem. Popular X account Peak Bengaluru was among those who shared the post.

Take a look at the viral post:

"A great ecosystem leads to more collaboration and innovation. Come to Bangaluru!" X user Chander Gadhvi said.

"No place in India beats Bengaluru in terms of tech and innovation," Vetri Venthan said.

“Ask him to waive 11 month deposit, call it investment, give him sweat equity,” another user said. The founder jokingly agreed that it was going to be his next ask.

