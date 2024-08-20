65-year-old Bengaluru landlord’s sweet gesture for tenant makes him the greenest flag ever. Reddit agrees

Reddit has become a virtual dumping ground for tenants' tales of landlord woes. From unresponsive property managers to exorbitant rent hikes, the platform is flooded with horror stories. Yet, amidst the sea of complaints, a rare gem occasionally shines through. A recent post by a tenant praising his landlord's exceptional behaviour took Reddit by surprise. The heartwarming account has garnered widespread attention and sparked discussions about the importance of good landlords. A Bengaluru landlord’s sweet gesture for his tenant sparked a discussion on Reddit. (Unsplash/vishwanth07)

“My landlord bought me dinner today. This is a wholesome moment for me and I wanted to share how much of a good guy (sic) my owner is. He's 65+ years old and I have been staying in his building for the last 5 years. Today, he showed up at my door just now with a parcel and said he bought me dinner. I couldn't stop smiling,” the Reddit user wrote. He shared a few more things about his Bengaluru landlord in the following line.

“And the most awesome part, he didn't ask for a raise in rent in 5 years. I'm basically paying the same rent as I was paying in 2018,” he added. He also shared how the landlord sometimes tells stories about his “very successful daughters”.

Take a look at the entire post here:

With over 1.5 upvotes, the post has captured people's attention. Reddit users responded with varied comments, reacting to this man’s story about his landlord.

How did Reddit users react to this post on a Bengaluru landlord?

“Meanwhile, my landlord raises rent every year,” posted an individual. Replying, another Reddit user wrote, “Meanwhile, my landlord scrutinizes our income during renewal, judges our bank accounts, takes weeks for major repairs, then raises rent by $800 for the next family when we finally leave.”

A third person added, “I have a landlord. Who hasn't hiked the rent since 2012.” A fourth wrote, “This is so sweet! My landlady offered to help me and my friends unpack and offered to send us lunch when we first moved in back in 2016. Fortunately, the previous house's cook had prepared a huge box of biryani for us. Rent was negotiated at least twice during the last 8 years so that it doesn't put us in a tough spot, although it was always 5-7% increase p.a.”

