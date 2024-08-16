‘No sick leaves allowed on August 16’: CEO’s decision leaves employees smiling. Here’s why

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, which fell on Thursday this year. Many employees took Friday, August 16, off so that they could enjoy a long holiday, as the next two days are weekends. However, a CEO issued a notice among his employees sharing that all sick leaves on August 16 would be rejected. His decision was met with applause from employees. Why? He decided to give an off to the entire office on the said day. LinkedIn users appreciated a CEO’s post on not giving sick leave on August 16. (LinkedIn/Shubham Singhal)

“On the occasion of 'World Sick Leave Day,' we at Dot Media have decided to reject all sick leave requests! While we understand that taking a leave on the 16th August would make it a long weekend, it comes at a cost to the company,” the CEO wrote on LinkedIn.

“Instead, we’ve decided to close our office and give all our employees a well-deserved holiday! The day corporates start valuing what their employees need, nothing can stop them from putting forth their best,” he added.

“Because at Dot Media, our people come first, and their well-being drives our innovation,” the company wrote and concluded his post.

"It's truly great for employees, and they will appreciate it. I'm glad that new-age founders and management are changing how things used to be,” a LinkedIn user posted. “Love this Shubham Singhal... It's all about people. No company can run without its employees. They are the backbone, and gestures like these keep them motivated and driven. Kudos,” added another.

A third person posted, “This is a great initiative. Good for everyone's well-being. While companies take such people-friendly cultural initiatives, we, as employees, must be responsible and accountable for our jobs. Despite all the perks, I have seen that many people would still make this leave extended till Tuesday. Many folks who do not value or care still are irresponsible and would further exploit, which is when companies tend to revert or remove such policies. It is important to understand that if we want such great perks to continue and companies to adapt, we all as employees should be responsible for our jobs, and when we return to work, it should be all work and on time. Cheers.”

A fourth wrote, “Wow!! Amazing job done! Interview ke liye kab aau?” The CEO asked the person to send a CV. He replied similarly to all the comments asking him about vacancies in his company.

