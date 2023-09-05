Employees dress like their boss to prank him, watch how he reacts

A funny video of a group of employees pranking their boss has turned into a source of laughter for netizens. Posted on Instagram, the video captures the boss’ reaction after seeing the entire office dressed in a similar outfit to his. The image, taken from an Instagram video, shows a group of employees dressed like their boss. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it later made its way onto Instagram. On Insta, the clip is shared with a caption that reads, “Everyone looks so good.”

A text insert flashes across the screen at the opening of the video. “We dressed like our boss for the day. LOL,” it reads. The clip then goes on to show the employees dressed in light blue shirts and beige pants. The video also captures how the boss reacts when he enters the office and realises the prank his employees are pulling on him. At first, he looks absolutely baffled, but then he starts laughing.

Take a look at this video of employees pulling a prank on their boss:

The video was posted on August 13. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

“The moment where it hit him, the cute smile as his head just went down,” shared an Instagram user. “I can tell this is a very healthy workplace if all the employees are that open,” added another. “The kind of pranks we should be seeing more often. No one gets hurt, and it’s just for a good laugh,” joined a third.

“Great sense of humour there!” posted a fourth. “It's the moment where you can see him processing for me,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of employees pulling a prank on their boss? Did this video leave you laughing out loud?