Employee texts boss after a few drinks, WhatsApp messages go viral

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 06, 2023 02:10 PM IST

The drunk employee highlighted the rarity of finding such a supportive boss and thanked him for all the trust and motivation.

An employee sent a series of candid WhatsApp messages to boss after consuming a few too many drinks. Despite the employee’s drunken state, the boss received the texts well. Later, he shared a screenshot of the messages on Twitter. As expected, they quickly gained traction and won people’s hearts. Many even expressed their desire to work for such a supportive boss.

An employee sent these messages to boss after getting drunk. (Twitter/@siddhantmin)
“Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?” wrote Siddhant, lead engineer at One Impression, while sharing a screenshot of the messages he received on WhatsApp.

The screenshot shows the inebriated employee conveying genuine gratitude to the boss, thanking him for all the trust and motivation he provided. The employee also emphasized the scarcity of finding such a supportive manager.

Take a look at the messages the boss received from his drunk subordinate here:

The tweet was shared on August 4. It has since gathered more than 2.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received over 3,500 likes. Additionally, the tweet has collected scores of retweets and comments.

Check out the reactions of Twitter users to this post:

An individual wrote, “You must be an amazing leader.” To this, Siddhant replied, “I have an amazing team!” “Dream text to receive tbh,” added another. Siddhant replied to this comment and wrote, “I received this at 2am so it felt like a dream. Haha! Made my day!”

“As someone who has always had only and only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky and I feel that second hand happiness,” posted a third. Siddhant thanked this particular Twitter user for her ‘beautiful’ words.

A fourth expressed, “This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right.” The original poster replied to this and said, “Aww. Imma have a great day, I’m starting it with such nice words.”

A fifth commented, “What an honour to receive this!” while a sixth remarked, “This is so wholesome.” Have your ever drunk dialled or texted your manager?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

