Redditor handles manager’s disrespectful response to resignation, does this

There are times when our mental health takes a hit. This not only affects us personally but on professional fronts too. One of the reasons behind this can be the lack of work satisfaction. While some try to cope with the situation, others choose to resign. This was the case for one Reddit user whose mental health was severely impacted. They made the difficult decision to resign and give one week’s notice, which coincided with their boss’s last week in the office. As expected, the manager called the user in for a meeting, but instead of a routine exit interview, they labelled the employee ‘unprofessional’. This was shocking for the employee, who filed a formal complaint with HR and a senior. Not just this, they even did something that people think should be posted on the Reddit’s ‘r/prorevenge’ community. A person on Reddit recently shared their experience of being belittled by their manager after resigning with a short notice period.(Representational Image: Unsplash/Nick Fewings)

“I gave my one week notice. My line manager sat me down, belittled me, called me unprofessional and told me he was going to make my last week difficult,” reads the title of the post shared by the Reddit user who goes by ctrl_alt_d1337 on the platform’s ‘r/antiwork’ community. In the next few lines, they explained why they resigned from their current position and what happened after that.

After the resignation, the Reddit user’s line manager sat them down, launched a verbal attack on their character, calling them ‘unprofessional,’ and questioned their work ethic. The manager even belittled the Reddit user, saying that they are ‘stepping down to do less work’. “He also said he was pretty much going to make my last week of work hell and give me all the shitty jobs to do,” reads a part of the post. This comes after their manager told them they were ‘doing a good job’.

Also Read| Boss asks employee to train replacement on last day of work

The Redditor, who got promoted to a senior bartender at a different company - a role far busier than a head bartender, was shocked by this behaviour and reported the incident to HR and their GM. This resulted in a disciplinary process for the manager. Not just this, they called in sick every day so that the manager was ‘overworked and stressed out’. “He wanted so bad to leave a good handover for whenever they hire a new bar manager, now he won’t as he has to organise moving cities on top of making sure everything is in order at work. The team is probably overworked and tired. That is his fault,” they added.

The Redditor concluded their post with an unrelated conversation they had with their manager a few weeks ago. “‘Let stupid people talk,” implying stupid people will keep talking until they say even more stupid stuff. I did indeed let a stupid person talk,” they wrote towards the end of their post.

Take a look at the Reddit post here:

The post was shared four days ago on Reddit. It has since then collected over 21,500 upvotes, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many people shared their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral post:

An individual wrote, “Sounds like that one week notice became a zero week notice imo.” “OP’s line manager: I’m gonna make your last week hell. OP calling in sick every day: Uno reverse,” added another. A third shared, “I was in a similar situation earlier last year and the look on my managers face when I said “ok, let’s just make today my last day” was priceless. I’ve been WFH for the past year and make more than double my old income. I just regret I didn’t do it sooner and that I let them treat me so terribly for too long.”

“I love that you called in sick, there’s nothing he can do about that and he just landed himself in the shit. Bravo!” expressed a fourth. A fifth posted, “Best line I’ve ever used when quitting. ‘Hey, so just letting you know I’m quitting. Boss: Okay so two weeks notice starts today? or when is your last day?’ Two weeks’ notice is for a company and a boss I respect. Took off my work shirt and left the building.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON