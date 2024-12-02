Who was Harsh Bardhan? the 26-year-old IPS officer who died just before his first posting

A 26-year-old IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, met with a tragic end on December 1, when a road accident claimed his life. Harsh Bardhan

Harsh Bardhan, was en route to take up his first posting as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, Hassan district. The accident occurred near Kittane on the Hassan-Mysuru Highway when the tyre of the police vehicle he was traveling in allegedly burst. The vehicle veered off the road, colliding with a roadside house and a tree.

Who was Harsh Bardhan?

Harsh, a native of Madhya Pradesh, had recently completed his training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. Known for his dedication and professionalism, the young officer had impressed his trainers and peers with his commitment to public service. His family described him as a determined and hardworking individual who aspired to make a meaningful contribution to society.

Born to Akhilesh Kumar Singh, a sub-divisional magistrate, and Dolly Singh, a homemaker, Harsh grew up in a family deeply rooted in public service, The Hindu reported. His father’s career in administration inspired him to pursue a career in the Indian Police Service, a dream he fulfilled with his induction into the 2023 IPS batch

The accident occurred as Harsh was heading to report for duty in Hassan. Locals rushed to the scene and helped rescue him and the driver, Manjegowda, who sustained minor injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Harsh succumbed to his injuries, leaving his family, friends, and colleagues in deep mourning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences, stating, “It is deeply saddening to lose such a young and promising officer who was about to begin his journey in public service. Years of hard work and dedication have been lost in this tragic incident.”

