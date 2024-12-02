Three dead, over 20 injured after bus hits road divider in Karnataka's Tumkuru

Three passengers died and more than 20 others were injured after a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkuru district in Karnataka, police said on Monday. The incident took place at 4.30 am on Monday.(X/ANI)

According to police, "The incident took place at 4.30 am on Monday. The bus had been returning from Goa. The injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment."

Upon receiving information about the mishap at the Kallambella police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumakuru, KV Ashok visited the spot along with other officials.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

In another similar incident, six people were killed after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on November 30, police said.

According to officials, the accident occured near Andheri on Saturday afternoon.

The bus was enroute from Siliguri and to Gangtok.

A few others injured in the accident were admitted to a hospital.

IPS officer dies in road accident

An IPS officer lost his life in an accident while en route to his first posting in Hassan district, police reported on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when the tire of the police vehicle Bardhan was traveling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a house and a tree by the roadside, according to the police.

