IPS officer, 26, dies in road accident on way to first posting in Karnataka: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

An IPS officer lost his life in an accident while en route to his first posting in Hassan district, police reported on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday evening.
The accident took place on Sunday evening.

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when the tire of the police vehicle Bardhan was traveling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently crashed into a house and a tree by the roadside, according to the police.

Bardhan was on his way to Hassan district to assume his duties as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, he succumbed to severe head injuries at the hospital. The driver, identified as Manjegowda, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Bardhan had recently completed a four-week training program at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru before heading to his posting.

Tumkur accident

In another incident on Monday, three passengers died and more than 20 others were injured after a private bus hit a road divider in the Sira area of Tumkur district in Karnataka.

According to police, "The incident took place at 4.30 am on Monday. The bus had been returning from Goa. The injured passengers have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment."

Upon receiving information about the mishap at the Kallambella police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumakuru, KV Ashok visited the spot along with other officials.

A police investigation into the matter is underway. Further details are awaited.

