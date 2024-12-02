Bengaluru faces slow-moving traffic as Cyclone Fengal brings heavy rain; advisory issued

Bengaluru City Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory warning residents to drive slowly and cautiously due to slow-moving traffic caused by the heavy rainfall linked to Cyclone Fengal. Slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging at Rayasandra towards Anekal in Bengaluru.(X/ @blrcitytraffic)

The advisory, posted on X (formerly Twitter), comes as the city braces for intense rainfall, which has already started affecting traffic flow.

The downpour has led to waterlogging, particularly at Rayasandra towards Anekal, further slowing traffic flow.

(Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Bengaluru faces intense rain alert as parents demand school closures)

Check out the post here:

In case of any emergencies, the public is advised to call the emergency helpline 112 for immediate assistance. Authorities have also urged residents to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions while traveling.

The intense rain warning continues as Bengaluru and surrounding areas are expected to face more downpours in the coming hours.

Bengaluru and several areas of South Interior Karnataka are on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall on Monday. The downpour is associated with Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on the night of November 30.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rains in isolated areas in the city till December 5.

(Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry sees record rain, schools shut; Weakened storm heads to K'taka, Kerala | Key points

Bengaluru weather today

The temperature in Bengaluru on Monday is 20.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.91 °C and 23.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91per cent and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06.26 AM and will set at 05.51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, the city is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.81 °C and 25.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73 per cent.

(Also Read: Cyclone Fengal leaves air passengers stranded as flights divert to Bengaluru, travelers frustrated)