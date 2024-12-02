Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry sees record rain, schools shut; Weakened storm heads to K'taka, Kerala | Key points

Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, a day after making landfall near Puducherry, however, torrential rain under its influence pounded the union territory, which logged the highest rainfall in three decades, prompting the deployment of Army and the NDRF to evacuate stranded people from inundated streets. Buses seen parked at a flooded bus depot amid heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Schools and colleges in Puducherry were declared closed for Monday, December 2, as well with the forecast of heavy rain due to the passing Cyclone Fengal, which moves to the west and northwest after weakening and is expected to reach the Kerala-Karnataka coasts as a low-pressure area around December 3.

Some schools and colleges will also be closed in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, where heavy rainfall is expected as well, reported news agency PTI.

Here are some key points about Cyclone Fengal and its impact:

1. Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 30, has weakened and begun to move towards the west and northwest, increasing chances of torrential rainfall hitting the coastal as well as Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh.

2. IMD said in its a post on X that the remnants of the weather system will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu by Monday morning. “The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3,” IMD said.

Also Read: IndiGo flight faces close call during landing attempt at Chennai airport | Video

People move through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Puducherry on December 1, 2024, following the landfall of cyclone Fengal.(AFP)

3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and its nearby districts till December 3 due to rough weather conditions. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue till December 5.

4. The University of Madras has announced that regular examinations to be conducted today (December 2) have been postponed and that the revised dates will be informed later, reported The Hindu.

Also Read: Chaos in Chennai, Puducherry as Cyclone Fengal makes landfall | Photos

5. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue operations, using boats to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. Indian Army battalions were also mobilised in Chennai, rescuing close to 100 people in 2 hour, reported news agency ANI.

Puducherry, Dec 01 (ANI): Indian Army personnel rescue stranded people from the severely flooded areas following Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)( ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY - X)

6. CM Stalin stated that nearly 27,000 people have received food packets prepared by Amma canteens since the day the cyclone made landfall. He added that 21 of Chennai's 23 subways have been cleared of waterlogging as well.

8. EMU train services as well as flights were majorly disrupted due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds caused by the cyclone. Several passengers experienced delays, with many stranded at the airport for 8 to 10 hours due to the sudden cancellation of flights.

8. 10 out of 381 lakes in Kanchipuram district and 103 out of 528 lakes in Chengalpattu have reached their capacity due to heavy rainfall, causing dams in the districts to overflow as well.

9. The cyclone which also affected neighbouring country Sri Lanka, has reportedly led to a death toll of 19, combined between the two countries, as per Reuters.

10. As per The Times of India, the death toll in Tamil Nadu was four - three of whom were electrocuted as a result of the storm in Chennai. Tamil Nadu state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told reporters that damage from the cyclone was otherwise “minimal”. The report said the death toll was four, adding that there was "flooding" and trees falling but "not to the extent feared".

11. According to the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, the union territory recorded 48.6 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, one of the highest ever in the region, which led to major overburdening of the existing infrastructure. Due to the drainage systems being unable to handle the downpour, the area saw a lot of flooding, submerged electrical stations and lines as well.