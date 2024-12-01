Cyclone Fengal: IndiGo flight faces close call during landing attempt at Chennai airport | Video

Adverse weather conditions amid Cyclone Fengal caused an IndiGo airlines' Airbus A320 neo plane to experience a close call at the Chennai airport on Saturday evening. The flight was just about to land when it took off again due to the adverse weather conditions. (Screengrab/X/@aviationbrk)

The plane struggled to complete the landing on the runway, a viral video showed. Just when the flight prepared for touchdown and its wheels came inches close to the ground, it aborted landing and took off again.

TRACK | Cyclone Fengal Live Updates

An aviation account shared the video on X and said, "Challenging conditions at Chennai International airport as cyclone Fengal makes landfall near Puducherry and is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coasts in the next three to four hours."

"The cyclonic storm brought heavy rains in the coastal districts, inundating houses and hospitals," it added.

The Chennai airport authorities had issued a operation suspension notice, saying, "Following consultations with AAI Headquarters and considering feedback from stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the closure of operations through a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. We recommend passengers check with their respective airlines regarding their flights."

The IndiGo flight's video garnered over one lakh views, with several users reacting to the horrifying moment.

"Horrific decision from the pilot there, massive risk - should have gone around," wrote one user, while another said, "That wing can’t have been more than just a few inches away from clipping the ground."

"That was a split second decision, I mean, wow! That’s why they earn big bucks and they are well deserved," said another X user.

Notably, the Chennai airport resumed operations after 4 am on Sunday, with many airlines, including IndiGo, also resuming their flights. However, there were complaints of delayed and cancelled flights from several flyers.

IndiGo's response

As the video went viral, an IndiGo spokesperson issued a statement and said that the cockpit crew of flight 6E-683, operating between Mumbai and Chennai, had executed a "go-around" on November 30, in accordance with the established safety protocols.

"This is a standard and safe manoeuvre, and our pilots are extensively trained to handle such situations with the utmost professionalism. A go-around is performed when a safe landing cannot be achieved, as was the case with this flight," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.

The airline further reaffirmed its "commitment to the safety of our passengers, aircraft, and crew members".

Cyclone Fengal

The cyclonic storm, Fengal, crossed the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late on Saturday night, completing the landfall process around 2 am on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Fengal is forecast to move westwards very slowly and gradually weaken into a deep depression over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next few hours.

The weather department had observed that the cyclonic storm remained stationary over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for six hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began relief operations after 6 am.