Cyclone Fengal: Airport shut, 3 electrocuted in Chennai; storm to weaken today

Cyclone Fengal made landfall over the northern coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and remained stationary around midnight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at around 3 am on Sunday, predicting that the slow-moving cyclonic storm would gradually weaken into a deep depression by 6 am. A visitor takes pictures as sea waves crash amid strong winds at the Marina beach, in Chennai, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (PTI)

Cyclone Fengal made landfall close to the Puducherry union territory on Saturday evening but brought with it heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in neighbouring northern Tamil Nadu as well, prompting authorities to halt Chennai airport operations briefly.

Three people were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai. One of them was a migrant worker who was electrocuted while trying to withdraw cash from an ATM. His body was found afloat.

Cyclone Fengal | Key points

Cyclone tracker: According to the latest IMD update, Cyclone Fengal over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remained practically stationary and lay centered at 12:30 am on Sunday over the same region as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph. “The cyclonic storm will move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next three hours,” IMD said in its bulletin at 3 am.

Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday.

Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday. 3 electrocuted in Chennai: Three persons were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai. One of them was a migrant worker who was electrocuted while trying to withdraw cash from an ATM in the city. His body was found floating near the ATM.

Three persons were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai. One of them was a migrant worker who was electrocuted while trying to withdraw cash from an ATM in the city. His body was found floating near the ATM. Chennai Airport shut: Chennai airport was briefly shut due to heavy rain and gusty winds on Saturday. Officials announced suspension of operations till 4 am Sunday following waterlogging on two runways and a taxiway. Official sources cited in a news agency PTI report said apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted. The services include both domestic and international flights. On Saturday, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)