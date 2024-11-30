Cyclone Fengal live updates: Red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of landfall today

Cyclone Fengal live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall on Saturday afternoon, November 30, close to Puducherry, with wind speed upto 90 kmph. The region is predicted to experience changes in weather, including high tides and heavy rainfall....Read More

IMD head of Cyclonic division Ananda Das said a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.

"Mostly coastal districts, with the crossing point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, will experience more impact. There will be wind and rainfall. Today, wind speeds reached 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. Between 1 pm and 2 pm, there will be extremely heavy rainfall. At many places, there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall," the director of the regional meteorological centre of Chennai, Dr S Balachandran said.

All schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday in Puducherry and various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanchipuram.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry fisheries department has issued an advisory for fishermen, urging them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal approaches. The advisory also instructed fishermen to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to prevent damage.

Here are some quick updates on Cyclone Fengal: