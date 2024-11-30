Cyclone Fengal live updates: Red alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry ahead of landfall today
Cyclone Fengal live updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several parts of Tamil Nadu as Cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ over the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall on Saturday afternoon, November 30, close to Puducherry, with wind speed upto 90 kmph. The region is predicted to experience changes in weather, including high tides and heavy rainfall....Read More
IMD head of Cyclonic division Ananda Das said a red alert has been issued in view of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and interior Karnataka.
"Mostly coastal districts, with the crossing point between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram near Puducherry, will experience more impact. There will be wind and rainfall. Today, wind speeds reached 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h. Between 1 pm and 2 pm, there will be extremely heavy rainfall. At many places, there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall," the director of the regional meteorological centre of Chennai, Dr S Balachandran said.
All schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday in Puducherry and various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanchipuram.
Meanwhile, the Puducherry fisheries department has issued an advisory for fishermen, urging them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal approaches. The advisory also instructed fishermen to move their boats and equipment to higher ground to prevent damage.
Here are some quick updates on Cyclone Fengal:
Cyclone Fengal live: Drone visual from coastal areas of Puducherry is a sight to catch | Watch
Drone visuals from the coastal areas of Puducherry as the region witnessed rough sea and gusty wind witnessed as the impact of cyclone Fengal
Cyclone Fengal live: Advisory issued for Puducherry fishermen
The Puducherry Fisheries Department has issued an advisory for the fishermen and advised them not to venture into the sea as Cyclone Fengal is to make landfall on Saturday.
Cyclone Fengal live: Rain warning in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours
The Director of Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre in Andhra Pradesh, Srinuvas said that they have issued a warning of 'extremely heavy rainfall' for the districts of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor for the next 24 hours.
Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu in view of Cyclone Fengal | Watch
Due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, many coastal areas witnessed rains in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
Cyclone Fengal live: Schools closed in Puducherry, advisory issued
Officials here have asked the residents to stay indoors in view of cyclonic storm Fengal's likely landfall near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon.
Cyclone Fengal live: Heavy rainfall in Chennai today, predicts IMD
Cyclone Fengal is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding to Tamil Nadu's coastal regions, the IMD forecast said. Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories.
Cyclone Fengal live: Which areas will be most impacted in Tamil Nadu
The affected areas in Tamil Nadu include Kamashwaram, Virundhamavadi, Pudupalli, Vedrappu, Vanamadevi, Vallapallam, Kallimedu, Eeravayal, and Chemboadi.
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Landfall likely today
Cyclone Fengal live: Red alert in these states
