Odisha worker electrocuted at Chennai's flooded ATM, body found floating outside

In a tragic incident amid Cyclone Fengal-triggered rain in Tamil Nadu, a migrant worker was fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with a severed live cable while he was trying to withdraw cash from an ATM in Chennai's Muthialpet area on Saturday. Cyclone Fengal impact: A man walks on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Chennai. (ANI Photo)

His body was reportedly found floating near the ATM on the waterlogged street after Cyclone Fengal caused rain resulted in heavy inundation, purported visuals that surfaced on social media showed.

The victim, identified as Chandan, is originally from Odisha, according to a Times of India report, which added that he had been working at a private showroom in Parrys.

Chandan on Saturday was trying to withdraw cash from an ATM kiosk near his home on Broadway when the disaster struck. As he approached the ATM, he accidentally grasped an iron pole beside a nearby electrical post while pushing the kiosk door. He came in contact with live electricity leaking from the damaged cable.

Chandan was thrown on the road by the impact of the shock. While onlookers sprang into action, rescued him and immediately rushed him to the nearby government hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident took place at a time when Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring region were reeling from the aftermath of a massive cyclonic storm leading to heavy rain and inundation.

The Muthialpet police have since registered a case to investigate this devastating incident.

Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rain cause disruptions in Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on Saturday and is currently crossing the Tamil Nadu coast to move southwest over the Bay of Bengal.

As a result of the cyclonic activity, hospitals and houses were left severely inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods following Cyclone Fengal's heavy downpour, as civic authorities said clearing works were being carried out on a 'war footing.'

Barricades and umbrellas were swept away by gusty winds and road users scurried for cover as rains poured leaving many areas in and around Chennai under water.

Rainwater also entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.