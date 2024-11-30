Cyclone Fengal: Landfall process continues; Chennai airport shut till 4am

Cyclone Fengal: Cyclonic storm Fengal commenced its landfall process close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely, PTI reported, citing an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Saturday. People stand ashore as they observe waves amidst heavy winds and rainfall at Marina Beach in Chennai on November 30, 2024, ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. (AFP)

IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre's additional director general, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30. Follow Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates here.

He added that the landfall was close to 'Puducherry area' and that it may take approximately 4 hours for the completion of the process.

"Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of spiral bands associated with the cyclone has entered into the land. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during next 3 to 4 hours," the weather agency said in an update on X.

As a precaution, Chennai Airport authorities have extended the suspension of operations until 4 am on December 1.

Chennai, Nov 30 (ANI): Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, in Chennai on Saturday.(ANI)

"A team of senior officials is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the earliest possible resumption of operations as weather conditions improve. A WebEx meeting was held at 1630 hrs on November 30, 2024, involving stakeholders and officials from the IMD," the Chennai Airport posted on X.

Over 50 flights to and from Chennai have been cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports in Chennai and neighbouring states.

Airlines issued travel advisories regarding their services. The heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal also disrupted train services, with the Southern Railway announcing changes to the schedules of many trains.

Water logging in Chennai



Earlier in the day, waterlogging was reported in several parts of Chennai as heavy rain lashed the region in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.

Several residential neighbourhoods were heavily inundated in the city. These included parts of Korattur, Velachery-Madipakkam and Kodungaiyur. Rainwater entered houses in suburban localities, such as Hasthinapuram, Tirumalai Nagar among others.