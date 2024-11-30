Cyclone Fengal: Waterlogging in several parts of Chennai amid heavy rainfall

Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of Chennai as heavy rain lashed the region in the wake of Cyclone Fengal, which is approaching the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline. People wade through a flooded street as it rains ahead of a cyclonic storm in Chennai on November 30, 2024.(AFP)

According to ANI, water up to ankle level was reported in the New Washermanpet, Gemini flyover, and Mount Road areas. Vehicles were seen moving slowly to cross the water. Follow Cyclone Fengal LIVE updates

Chennai witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.

In the wake of heavy rain and gusty winds, the Chennai airport has been temporarily closed until 7pm. Multiple airlines have issued travel advisories and flight service updates due to Chennai's heavy rains.

Commuters wade through a flooded street as it rains ahead of a cyclonic storm in Chennai on November 30, 2024.(AFP)

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted intense rain spells for the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday due to the cyclone's impact.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts, and Puducherry today," according to the IMD.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal approaches Tamil Nadu: Trains frequency reduced

The IMD added, “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, and Karur districts.”

Cyclone Fengal to make landfall today

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day.

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said.

The IMD said that Cyclone Fengal is being continuously monitored by the weather department from the Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations.

Authorities have alerted and advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the high waves and turbulent conditions. The public were also advised not to visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the cyclone Fengal.

(Inputs from ANI)