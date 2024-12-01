Cyclone Fengal effect on Bengaluru: Temperatures drop further, flights diverted from Chennai

Cyclone Fengal’s landfall in Tamil Nadu resulted in further temperature drops in Bengaluru, as the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 20 degrees Celsius. The next two days are expected to have minimum temperatures hovering around 20-21 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures unlikely to exceed 25 degrees Celsius. This trend indicates cooler nights ahead in the tech capital. As per IMD forecasts, Bengaluru is likely to see chilly days in the month of December. (@arbindtiwariT/Twitter)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) explains that the minimum temperature represents the day’s coldest point, while the maximum temperature reflects the warmest.

Speaking with Deccan Herald, Dr N. Puviarasan, head of IMD Bengaluru, attributed the cooler weather to the influence of Cyclone Fengal. “With complete cloud cover, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per IMD forecasts, light to moderate rainfall is also anticipated in isolated parts of the city until December 5. Dr. Puviarasan further said, “Whenever a cyclone causes overcast conditions, it typically leads to a drop in maximum temperatures.”

Flights diverted to Bengaluru airport from Chennai.

As the Chennai airport suspended operations for 16 hours due to strong winds and heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Fengal, 16 flights, including five international ones, were rerouted to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. Train services have also faced disruptions.

According to The Indian Express, 11 domestic flights were redirected, including four IndiGo flights, four Air India flights, and one each from Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Star Air.

Among the international flights diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru were two originating from Abu Dhabi—operated by IndiGo and Etihad. Additionally, an Emirates flight from Dubai, an IndiGo flight from Bangkok, and an Oman Air flight from Muscat were also redirected to Kempegowda International Airport.