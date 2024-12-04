‘Waqf issue has become very serious’: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President (BJP) BY Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the farmers were getting notice from the Waqf Board which was instigated by the Congress government. Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra.

Also Read - Karnataka HC directs Bangalore Development Authority to raze down 15-floor residential tower for violations

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "The Waqf issue has become very serious in Karnataka. Thousands of farmers have been getting notice of the Waqf Board and this has been instigated by the Congress government. Farmers are upset and they are on the streets. As a responsible party, BJP has taken this matter very seriously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this Waqf issue seriously. The amendment bill is in process. The state government headed by the CM Siddaramiah is only in hurry to issue notices to the farmers and grab land for Waqf and BJP opposes this move.."

Earlier on November 22, the Karnataka BJP had staged a protest against the Karnataka government over the Waqf issue related to lands belonging to farmers, alleging Congress government's appeasement politics and takeover of farmers' properties.

Reacting to the latest decision of a 20 per cent hike in government hospitals and medical colleges, Vijayendra said that every decision taken by the Karnataka government was anti-poor.

Also Read - Bengaluru techie shares his embarrassment in inviting European friends home due to bad roads

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said, "Every decision taken by the Karnataka government is anti-poor. The latest decision in Karnataka of a 20 per cent hike in government hospitals and medical colleges indicates that the Congress government is desperate to raise its resources to fulfil its guarantees. I demand that Siddaramaiah withdraw such an anti-poor decision... BJP is not opposed to the cancellation of BPL cards.

He further said that a scientific approach is required before cancellation of the BPL cards.

"Our point is when the Siddaramaiah government is in distress and is unable to raise the resources to fulfil their guarantees, they are taking all these routes... Our point is that before the cancellation of the BPL cards, a scientific approach is required... Just because someone has a pancard, doesn't mean they are rich," he further added.

Former Minister BC Patil, BJP Haveri district president Arunkumar Pujar, former MLA Virupakshappa Bellary, along with other BJP leaders and activists, participated in the protest. The demonstrators were later detained by the police.