Bengaluru techie shares his embarrassment in inviting his European friends home due to bad roads

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2024 12:41 PM IST

The techie expressed his frustration and said that calling them home would leave a bad impression on India due to bad infrastructure around the area.

A techie in Bengaluru expressed his embarrassment over inviting his Western friends home because the roads leading to his house are in pathetic condition. He expressed his frustration and said that calling them home would leave a bad impression on India due to the crumbling infrastructure around the residential area.

Bengaluru's pothole ridden roads are the major concern for commuters. (Pic for representation)
Bengaluru's pothole ridden roads are the major concern for commuters. (Pic for representation)

Take a look at the post

In an X post, a community handle called Citizens Movement shared the ordeal of a techie who returned to Bengaluru after working in Europe. In a WhatsApp message, the techie wrote, “My friends from Europe and the US are visiting Bengaluru for the 100 km World Championship on December 7th! I want to bring them home, but I can't because the road leading to my house is in terrible condition.”

 

Note - HT.com cannot independently verify the X post.

The techie further questioned when the roads of Bengaluru will become world-class. “I don't want to show them where I live-it would give a bad impression of India! I'm feeling really frustrated at this point, wondering why I relocated to Bengaluru from Europe. When will our roads become world-class?” he added further in a WhatsApp message to the community handle.

The viral post sparked a debate on social media. Some people questioned the government's handling of bad roads, and some asked the techie not to defame Bengaluru.

A user said, “People who had reverse migrated are migrating again. They are unable to commute for 3 hrs to the office. It's not just about the poor condition of roads in #Bengaluru. Traffic, Noise, City always under construction, poor public transport leaves very less choice for a reverse migrator.”

Another user disagreed with the techie and wrote, “This shows the amount of research you did in buying a home here. Didn't you check the roads before buying? You land up in a remote village and call it Bengaluru. That's not Bengaluru. Ask your friends to come to Jayanagara, JP Nagara and see the real Bengaluru.”

