‘No evidence': Lokayukta Police's clean chit for Siddaramaiah, wife in MUDA case

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 19, 2025 04:53 PM IST

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police has given a clean chit to chief minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, and two others in the MUDA site allotment case.

The Karnataka Lokayukta police probing the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) site allotment case, on Wednesday gave a clean chit to chief minister Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, and two others citing ‘lack of evidence,’ and submitted their final report to the Karnataka high court.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File Photo/PTI)
The other two accused are Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law (Parvathi's brother) Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, a land owner.

"Since the above allegations against accused-1 to accused-4 in the case have not been proven due to lack of evidence, the final report is being submitted to the high court," the Lokayukta police said in a letter to activist Snehamayi Krishna, a complainant in the MUDA case, news agency PTI reported.

“Further investigation will be conducted into the allegations of MUDA providing compensatory plots in the ratio of 50:50 from 2016 to 2024, and an additional final report will be submitted to the high court,” the letter said.

The development comes days after the Karnataka high court rejected a plea to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, the country's premier investigation agency; it reports to the central government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka's principal opposition party, leads the government at the Centre.

MUDA case

In the MUDA case, the complainants alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to BM Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, but with a higher property value as compared to the location of her land, which had been acquired' by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, it allotted 50 per cent of the developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged that Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

