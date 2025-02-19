Menu Explore
'We must secure and reuse water and collaborate beyond politics': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 19, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was present at the All India State Water Ministers Conference held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday emphasized the importance of securing, recycling, and reusing water as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was present at the All India State Water Ministers Conference held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. During the conference, Shivakumar presented proposals and discussed the pressing water-related issues faced by various states.

Speaking to Media, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, "The focus is on securing and reusing water. We've presented our proposals, raised issues, and requested help from other states to address river linking and interstate water disputes. We need to move beyond politics and collaborate to resolve these issues. I will meet the minister again on the 26th to discuss financial support and strategies for utilizing the 30 million gallons of water currently unused due to deshielding, as well as safeguard Tundra water."

Shivakumar addressed concerns related to river linking and interstate water disputes, urging state leaders to put aside political differences and work towards solutions for the common good. "We have to secure water, recycle water, prevent water wastage, and reuse it. This is the theme we are focusing on. We have given our proposals, and all ministers have raised their respective problems. But we are requesting assistance from more states, without any political bias," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also raised issues regarding the management of water resources in Karnataka, particularly addressing the challenge of safeguarding the Tundra water and the ongoing deshielding problem.

Building on the outcomes of the First All India State Ministers Conference on Water in Bhopal (January 2023), the Second State Water Ministers Conference, scheduled for February 18-19 in Udaipur, Rajasthan will be a significant milestone in shaping India's water security future, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
