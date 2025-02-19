Italian couple adopts specially-abled abandoned child from Karnataka's Belagavi. Details

A specially-abled child from the Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage in Karnataka's Belagavi, has found a new home after being adopted by an Italian couple. Abandoned by his biological parents, the young boy was rescued from a garbage dump and now set to begin a new life with a loving family in Italy. An Italian couple adopted a child from Karnataka's Belagavi who was left by his biological parents in a garbage dump. ((Pic for representation))

Authorities revealed that the newborn was discovered in a garbage heap, prompting the intervention of the local Child Development Project Officer (CDPO). The infant was immediately taken to Belagavi's BIMS Hospital for urgent medical care. Once stabilized, he was transferred to KLE's Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital & Medical Research Centre for further treatment. Upon recovery, the district child protection office entrusted his care to the Gangamma Chikumbimath Orphanage, where he received continued support and rehabilitation.

Now two and a half years old, the child has been adopted by Costanza and Bujar Dede, a couple from Florence, Italy. Costanza works as a physiotherapist in a government hospital, while Bujar, who lost his leg in an accident, dedicates his time to coaching differently-abled individuals in swimming and sports.

As the adoption process nears completion, the couple’s emotions ran high as they embraced their son with overwhelming joy. Their love and happiness moved those present to tears.

Speaking to PTI, Costanza said, "We wanted to adopt an Indian child because we deeply respect and trust Indian culture. This little boy is now a cherished part of our lives, and we will raise him to be strong and independent. We are excited to bring him home to Italy."

Dr. Manisha Bhandankar, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Centre, recalled the child’s early struggles. Born prematurely at seven months, he weighed just 1.3 kg and faced severe health complications, including vision impairment. After receiving intensive medical care, including physiotherapy and speech therapy, he has made significant progress—he can now walk and talk, a remarkable transformation.

"Though this child was born to different parents, fate has led him to a loving family in Italy. The kindness and commitment of the Italian couple in adopting a special-needs child from another culture is truly heartwarming," Dr. Bhandankar remarked.

As per the guidelines set by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), the couple had applied for adoption six years ago. The process involved thorough background checks, multiple interviews, and strict legal compliance before receiving final approval. With all formalities nearly complete, the child is now ready to begin a new chapter in his life with his adoptive parents.

(With PTI inputs)