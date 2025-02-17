Bengaluru likely to see early summer as temperatures cross seasonal average in February

Bengaluru is set to experience hotter days ahead, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a maximum temperature of 34°C in this week. This marks an increase of 1.4°C above the city's average temperature for this time of the year, reported The Times of India. Bengaluru is all set to witness early summer as temperatures are soaring in February itself. (AFP)

Maximum temperature to touch 34°C this week

The weather forecast for Bengaluru indicates mainly clear skies, with fog or mist likely in the early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34°C and 18°C, respectively.

On Sunday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C which is 2.4°C above the seasonal average. Meteorologists suggest that the city may witness an early onset of summer in February itself, whereas the summer season typically begins in early March.

"Winter in Bengaluru generally lasts until the end of February, but this year, it appears to have shortened to just two months. Since late January, temperatures have been rising steadily, surpassing the 30°C mark in early February. On Monday, the city's daytime temperature touched 31.9°C—just a few degrees below Raichur and Kalaburagi, known for being among the hottest places in Karnataka," IMD Bengaluru senior scientist C.S. Patil told the publication.

Meanwhile, IMD's daily state bulletin revealed that several parts of Karnataka are witnessing above-normal temperatures already in Februray, even before the summer officially arrived. Northern Interior Karnataka districts such as Bagalkote, Dharwad, Gadag, and Kalaburagi recorded higher-than-usual maximum temperatures. Similarly, in South Interior Karnataka, places including Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Chintamani, Mandya, and Mysuru also reported above-average temperatures. However, the rest of the state remained within the normal temperature range.

IMD meteorologists attribute the unusual temperature rise to the absence of northerly winds, which usually help moderate temperatures during winter. With the mercury climbing steadily, Bengaluru residents may need to brace for an early and possibly intense summer ahead.