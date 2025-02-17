Bengaluru man dragged 50 meters by car at toll booth after heated overtaking row. Watch

A shocking incident unfolded at the Nelamangala highway toll booth in Bengaluru, where a man was dragged for nearly 50 meters by a car following a heated dispute over overtaking. In the CCTV footage, the driver of the car can be seen grabbing the other man’s shirt.(X/@karnatakaportf)

The entire episode was caught on CCTV.

As per reports, the altercation began when the vehicles approached the toll booth, leading to an argument that soon turned physical.

In the CCTV footage, the driver of the car can be seen grabbing the other man’s shirt and refusing to let go even as he drove forward once the toll barrier was lifted.

Watch the video here:

The victim was dragged along the road for approximately 50 meters before falling to the ground, while the car sped away from the scene.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

