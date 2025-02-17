Bengaluru bike taxi scam? Driver demands payment before ride, then disappears

A Bengaluru resident recently shared an unusual experience involving a ride-hailing app. The incident, which took place on Monday night, saw the driver (or "captain") refusing to accept the ride until the passenger paid a fare of ₹170 directly to his account, claiming he was "out of charge." Representational Image

The passenger, trusting the driver's request, proceeded to make the payment. However, moments after the transaction was completed, the driver drove off, leaving the passenger stranded without a ride.

The passenger later acknowledged that it was a mistake to pay the driver before the ride was confirmed, calling it a "lesson to be learnt." The situation was eventually resolved by the ride-hailing app's customer service team, which refunded the amount to the passenger's wallet.

According to the customer care representative, the driver claimed he was unaware that he should have accepted the ride before payment.

The passenger expressed frustration, stating, “The driver should face some consequences for this behavior.”

How did Reddit users react?

Reddit users were quick to share their thoughts on the situation. Some users expressed understanding, noting that they would be more cautious in the future. One user commented, “Noted brother, I will be aware of this next time I choose a ride-hailing app.”

Others were more critical of the passenger's actions, with one user stating, “That's not a ride-hailing app scam, only that one rider scammed you. Also, in this case, you have to be pretty dumb to not get in the vehicle first before paying him. Scammers will always scam, but we have to be vigilant.”

