Bengaluru’s 10-lane toll-free road to connect south and west in just 10 minutes: Report

Bengaluru’s 10.8 km Major Arterial Road (MAR), which aims to provide seamless connectivity between south and west Bengaluru, is expected to be operational within the next two months. Initially budgeted at ₹ 465 crore, the project’s costs have escalated to ₹ 585 crore. (Representational Image)

According to a Times of India report, the 10-lane stretch, running from Challaghatta (near the Namma Metro depot) on Mysuru Road to Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road, serves as an alternative to the tolled NICE corridor, located roughly 2 km away.

1.5 hrs to 10 mins

The new road will not only enhance connectivity to the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) but will also cut travel time from 1.5 hours to just 10 minutes, the TOI report added.

Initially budgeted at ₹465 crore, the project’s costs have escalated to ₹585 crore. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), responsible for the construction, has built the road through key villages including Kambipura, K Krishna Sagara, Bheemanakuppe, Kommaghatta, Kenchanapura, and Sulikere.

While BDA has successfully acquired 321.1 acres for the project, challenges remain. A pending approval from the forest department to divert 2 acres of land in the Sulikere reserve forest has caused delays. Additionally, a railway underpass is still under construction, and around 300 meters of roadwork near Mysuru Road is awaiting completion of the Challaghatta Metro depot.

As per the publication, a BDA official expressed optimism, stating, “We are addressing the final hurdles and expect the road to be ready within two months.”

Originally planned in 2011, the Major Arterial Road project faced multiple delays, with tenders being issued only in 2017 and construction commencing in 2018. Although the initial completion target was August 2019, the long-awaited road is now finally nearing the finish line.

