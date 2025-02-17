Bengaluru’s 1,700 crore white-topping project aims for international-standard roads: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Sunday that the state government is investing ₹1,700 crore in white-topping roads across Bengaluru, aiming to bring them up to international standards. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI File)

Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s development, inspected ongoing roadworks to assess their quality and progress, news agency PTI reported.

"White-topping is currently underway on 97 roads, covering a 150 km network. We are building durable roads with contributions from all urban agencies. These roads will have designated ducts for power and communication cables, eliminating the need for future road cutting," he said.

(Also Read: 'Prepare for local body polls': DK Shivakumar hints long-awaited BBMP elections)

Emphasizing speed and quality, he added, "The project has an 11-month deadline. In the second phase, we will white-top 450 km more, bringing the total to 1,700 km of upgraded roads."

On the purpose of his inspection, the Deputy CM stated, "I am here to ensure proper coordination between different agencies and to oversee the timely utilization of the budget while achieving set targets."

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today February 17, 2025 : Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.82 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025)

Tunnel road project

When asked about Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reported criticism of Bengaluru’s tunnel road project, Shivakumar questioned the stance, saying, "If tunnels are being built in Maharashtra, why not here? The Railway Minister has no role in Bengaluru’s tunnel projects."

Addressing concerns about summer water supply, he assured, "The Cauvery 5th stage project is in place to provide sufficient water. Citizens should come forward and avail Cauvery water connections."

(Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says BJP ‘peddling lies’ on Jal Jeevan Mission scheme)

In an effort to tackle Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion, the Karnataka government plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced at the Invest Karnataka Global Investors Meet.