'Prepare for local body polls': DK Shivakumar hints long-awaited BBMP elections

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2025 03:55 PM IST

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urges Congress leaders to prepare for upcoming local body elections, including BBMP. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged party members and leaders to gear up for the upcoming local body elections in the state, including long-standing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as they could be announced at any moment. Speaking on Sunday after welcoming former MP L R Shivarame Gowda and ex-party spokesperson and Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa back into the Congress, Shivakumar emphasized the need for immediate preparations.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Also Read - Reddit to expand footprint in India with Bengaluru office, ramps up hiring: Report

Regarding the BBMP elections, he mentioned that the legislative panel reviewing the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, led by MLA Rizwan Arshad, has collected public feedback and is expected to submit its findings soon. “Polls can be declared at any time, so we must be fully prepared. I will be forming region-specific committees for local body elections, including zilla panchayats, taluk panchayats, and municipal corporations. These committees will be led by the party's working presidents and vice presidents. They will visit various regions before March to oversee coordination, seat reservations, candidate selection, and report their findings,” he added.

The last BBMP elections were conducted in August 2015. The subsequent elections, originally scheduled for 2020, have been postponed multiple times due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to ward delimitation and reservation

Meanwhile, Shivakumar noted that several leaders from BJP, JD(S), and AAP have shown interest in returning to the Congress and will be inducted gradually. He described the Congress as a vast political platform, welcoming those eager to rejoin. He further stated that discussions at the local level would be essential before accepting new entrants to ensure smooth coordination within the party. When asked whether sitting legislators were among those seeking to return, he responded, “We will inform you at the right time.”

Also Read - Karnataka deserves 25 TMC of water under Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project: Deve Gowda

The Deputy Chief Minister also revealed that the state Congress leadership has requested AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to lay the foundation stone for over 100 Congress offices across Karnataka in early March before the Parliament session resumes.

“Initially, we planned to establish nearly 100 party offices. However, due to documentation issues, we now have approval for about 70 offices. If the property is not officially registered under Congress, we will not proceed with the foundation laying,” Shivakumar clarified. He instructed block presidents, legislators, ministers, and office bearers to take the necessary steps to address documentation concerns for the remaining proposed offices.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
