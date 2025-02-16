Reddit to expand footprint in India with Bengaluru office, ramps up hiring: Report

Social media giant Reddit is strengthening its presence in India by setting up an office in Bengaluru, as per a report by Moneycontrol. The San Francisco-headquartered platform has been actively recruiting talent across various departments to support its India operations, which serve the company’s second-largest user base globally. Reddit all set to open office in Bengaluru. (Reuters)

According to report, Reddit has onboarded professionals in areas such as growth, community management, strategy, policy, operations, and finance, with some roles offering remote work flexibility, sources revealed. The hiring spree aligns with Reddit’s efforts to establish a stronger foothold in India and create a more localized experience for its users.

Last year, the company reportedly took a significant step by registering two business entities in Mumbai—Reddit Technologies India Private Limited and Reddit Community Network India Private Limited—signaling its commitment to the Indian market.

However, Reddit is aiming to tailor its platform to Indian audiences, much like it has done in other key regions. The company is yet to issue an official statement on its expansion plans.

India, recognized as the world's second-largest internet economy, has become a crucial market for global social media firms aiming for both user acquisition and revenue growth. While Meta dominates the space with over a billion users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and Snap Inc boasts more than 200 million monthly active users in India as of May 2023, Reddit is also witnessing significant traction.

Although Reddit has not publicly shared its Indian user numbers, Moneycontrol reported that its daily unique active users surged by 90% year-on-year during the July-September 2024 period. Notably, the platform has seen a 20% rise in female users.

The increasing engagement on Reddit India is largely fueled by communities centered around Bollywood, cricket, finance, and technology. City-based subreddits discussing hyperlocal topics are also thriving, particularly in metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.