Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slams Karnataka government for Bengaluru Metro fare hike

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday blamed the Karnataka government amid growing public outrage over the sharp increase in Bengaluru Metro fares. The minister said that the fare fixation committee for Metro Rail is not under the jurisdiction of the central government, urging citizens to seek answers from the state administration. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (File)(PTI)

"The state government is more familiar with the local realities and should take the lead in making crucial decisions regarding Metro projects. Therefore, questions about the fare hike should be directed to the state Chief Minister," Vaishnaw said during a press conference. He reiterated that the Price Fixation Committee is not based in Delhi and that fare proposals are formulated by the state government.

A week earlier, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a substantial fare hike, effectively doubling ticket prices due to increased operational costs and loan repayment obligations. Additionally, a five percent increase was imposed during peak hours, mirroring pricing strategies used by ride-hailing services.

Following widespread public dissent and appeals to the state government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao to reassess sections where fares had doubled.

Amid widespread backlash, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a revised fare structure on Thursday, lowering the maximum hike from 100% to 71%. However, the base and highest ticket prices remain unchanged at ₹10 and ₹90, respectively. BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao confirmed that the revised fares have already been implemented.

Despite the adjustment, commuters continue to demand a complete rollback, arguing that metro travel has become expensive. Reports indicate a decline in passenger footfall since the fare revision came into effect, adding pressure on BMRCL to reconsider its pricing strategy. Meanwhile, opposition parties staged protests across Bengaluru, urging Namma Metro to reduce ticket prices further.

(With agency inputs)