Karnataka deserves 25 TMC of water under Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project: Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said Karnataka should receive 25 TMC of water under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery irrigation project and vowed to fight for this cause alongside all political parties. Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. (PTI)

"I have no hesitation in joining Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Congress MPs in this fight. When it comes to Karnataka’s interests, BJP, Congress and JD(S) must set aside their differences and work together. I will not back away from such a united effort," the former PM told reporters.

The JD(S) patriarch reaffirmed that his party is actively involved in irrigation matters and will fully cooperate with the state government in implementing river-linking and irrigation projects.

"Irrigation is not a political issue, and it is unfair to make it one. In the past, Siddaramaiah visited my house to discuss irrigation matters. At that time, we were not even on speaking terms yet I stood by him. I hold no grudges. Politics must not interfere in irrigation issues," Gowda said.

He added that he had raised this issue in Parliament and had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Water Resources Minister C R Patil to increase Karnataka’s share of water under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery project.

The former PM stated that he had written to the Jal Shakti Minister in 2022 and 2024 regarding this issue.

"Currently, Karnataka has been allocated 15.891 TMC, but I am insisting that it be increased to 25 TMC," the JD(S) supremo emphasised.

"I have asked in Parliament how 15.91 TMC of water from the Godavari River will be diverted to the Ghataprabha River. How is this feasible? Where exactly will the Godavari water be linked to the Cauvery River? The project details are unclear, and Karnataka deserves accurate information. I will write to the Prime Minister regarding this," he added.

Asked about Congress leaders’ accusations that the BJP and JD(S) MPs are not raising irrigation issues for Karnataka, Gowda said that while Congress initiated several irrigation projects, it failed to allocate funds for their implementation.

"Karnataka deserves 25 TMC of water from the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery project. This is a major objective, and politics has no place in it. Internal differences will only weaken the cause. We must fight together for Karnataka," he said.

According to him, excess water is flowing into the sea from Tamil Nadu.

"Karnataka must get justice in water allocation. That is my final wish. Before I pass away, I want to see the injustice done to the state in irrigation matters rectified. I may live for another four years, and during that time, I will fight to resolve this issue. I will bring everyone together for this battle," Gowda said.

The former PM stated that Karnataka has faced severe injustice in the Cauvery and Kalasa-Banduri projects, and now the same is happening with the Godavari-Cauvery project.

He urged political leaders across Karnataka to raise their voices in unison.

He also pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to the Prime Minister regarding Kalasa-Banduri, but since the case is in the Supreme Court, the PM cannot make a decision.

"Karnataka’s legal team must fight and win in court," he said, extending his full support to the state government’s efforts.

Gowda also announced that his party would organise a massive convention in Karnataka.