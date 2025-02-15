Menu Explore
Bengaluru bike taxi rider faces threats as auto driver attempts to snatch phone, hurls abuses. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2025 03:38 PM IST

Following the incident, the official handle of Bengaluru City Police acknowledged the complaint on X.

Bengaluru’s ongoing tensions between auto drivers and bike taxi riders escalated again with a troubling incident of road rage near the Upparapete Outpost Police Station.

A bike taxi rider faced verbal abuse, threats, and an attempted phone snatching by an irate auto driver.(X/@karnatakaportf)
A bike taxi rider faced verbal abuse, threats, and an attempted phone snatching by an irate auto driver.(X/@karnatakaportf)

A bike taxi rider faced verbal abuse, threats, and an attempted phone snatching by an irate auto driver.

The aggressor, whose vehicle bore the registration number KA02AG0879, reportedly warned the rider that he would summon a group of auto drivers to physically assault him. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over growing hostility towards bike taxis in the city.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the official handle of Bengaluru City Police acknowledged the complaint and confirmed that it had been forwarded to @DCPWestBCP and @upparpetpsbcp for necessary action.

How did X users react?

The incident has triggered a heated debate online, with many urging authorities to clarify the legality of bike taxis to prevent such conflicts."Govt/traffic police must address the confusion around the legality of bike taxis. Auto drivers claim they are illegal, while bike taxi riders insist otherwise. This rage is becoming more common and won’t be resolved without clear direction from authorities," wrote one user.

Others questioned the effectiveness of police action, stating, "Despite repeated cases and reported arrests, such incidents keep happening. What’s missing? Are the efforts insufficient?"

Many also lamented the deteriorating state of Bengaluru’s commuting culture. "What happened to this city? A huge percentage of auto drivers resort to aggression at the drop of a hat. The administration needs to act to curb road rage," another user commented.

