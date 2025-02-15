'Betrayed Karnataka': CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for 'peddling lies' on Jal Jeevan Mission

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the BJP of "betraying Karnataka" by failing to release the promised funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Photo

Targeting Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, Siddaramaiah alleged that he was "peddling lies" about the state's fund utilization.

According to media reports, Somanna told the Lok Sabha that Karnataka had spent ₹11,760 crore under JJM, despite being allocated ₹28,623 crore.

(Also Read: Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru Metro fare hike as 'damage by insensitive govt'; X users ask, 'Why blame only the state?')

Read his post here:

"Union Minister Somanna is peddling lies to cover up the Union Government's deliberate sabotage of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka!" Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Siddaramaiah further said that the total allocation for JJM (in the state) was ₹49,262 crore and in which the Centre's share was ₹26,119 crore and the state's share was ₹23,142 crore.

The total funds released was Ra 32,202 crore comprising central share of ₹11,760 crore (that constitutes just 45 percent of its commitment) and the state's share ₹20,442 (which constitutes "whopping 88.3 percent" of its commitment) crore and the total amount spent by the state was ₹29,413 crore, he said in his post.

"Every rupee released by the Centre has been fully utilized by Karnataka. But the Modi Govt continues to block funds and deny Karnataka its rightful share." the Chief Minister alleged.

He further charged that the Centre's neglect continued in the financial year 2024-25.

"The Centre allocated ₹3,804 crore but released a meager ₹570 crore. Despite writing multiple letters no further funds have been released. Karnataka on the other hand has released ₹4,977 crore from its own budget against an allocation of ₹7,652 crore," Siddaramaiah said.

"This is not just Karnataka , BJP's failure is national!" He added.

According to him the budget estimates for JJM during 2024-25 was ₹70,163 crore. Revised estimates slashed to just ₹22,694 crore, he alleged.

"The Narendra Modi government is systematically killing JJM while BJP leaders like Somanna shamelessly spread misinformation," he said.

Instead of misleading people, Somanna should question Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why Karnataka is being deprived of its due funds, Siddaramaiah said.

"The Congress Govt in Karnataka is delivering results despite BJP's sabotage. We are committed to ensuring safe drinking water for every household while the BJP-led Centre continues its step-motherly treatment of our state," he alleged.

(Also Read: Karnataka’s first wolf sanctuary reports birth of five endangered Indian grey wolf pups: Report)