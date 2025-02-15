Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohandas Pai slams Bengaluru Metro fare hike as 'damage by insensitive govt'; X users ask, 'Why blame only the state?'

ByAnagha Deshpande
Feb 15, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Amid mounting criticism, the BMRCL announced a revised fare structure on Thursday, reducing the maximum hike from 100 per cent to 71 per cent.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai strongly criticized the Bengaluru Metro fare hike, calling it the "damage created by an insensitive government" that uses taxpayers’ money for freebies while increasing their financial burden.

Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)

“Damage created by an insensitive govt which uses our taxes for freebies, taxes us more and does not care about our ease of living. Big shame,” he wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

(Also Read: Rapido to launch women-only ‘Pink’ bike fleet in Karnataka, aims to empower 25,000 women)

Check out his post here:

How did X users react to his post?

X users reacted with mixed opinions on the Bengaluru Metro fare hike. While some criticized the state government, others pointed out that the decision was made in coordination with both the Centre and the state.

One user questioned, "While I’m against freebies, isn’t this fare hike a joint decision? Why blame only the state?" Another added, "Does the central government have no role in this? After all, BMRCL is a 50:50 partnership between the Centre and the state, and the Fare Fixation Committee was set up by the central government."

Amid mounting criticism, the BMRCL announced a revised fare structure on Thursday, reducing the maximum hike from 100 per cent to 71 per cent.

However, the minimum and maximum fares remain unchanged at 10 and 90, respectively. The new pricing will take effect on Friday, confirmed BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao, as per The Hindu.

The rollback decision came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah intervened, calling the hike "abnormal" and urging metro authorities to address the anomalies. He pointed out that fares had more than doubled on certain routes, making metro travel significantly costlier for daily commuters.

The revised fares were initially implemented on February 9, based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). BMRCL has also introduced peak and non-peak hour pricing, similar to ride-hailing services like Ola and Uber.

Adding to commuter woes, the metro fare hike follows a 15% increase in bus fares across all categories by the state transport department, making public transport in Bengaluru more expensive overall.

(Also Read: Bengaluru heats up early as February temperatures rise above normal, signaling premature summer)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On