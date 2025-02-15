Menu Explore
Bengaluru heats up early as February temperatures rise above normal, signaling premature summer

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2025 08:29 AM IST

Meteorologists suggest that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon may be influencing Bengaluru’s weather.

As Bengaluru inches closer to the summer season, the city has been witnessing a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures. However, the chilly nights continue to retain a touch of winter, creating a stark contrast between day and night conditions.

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a high of 33.3°C, which was 2.7°C above the usual for this time of the year.(Unsplash)
On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a high of 33.3°C, which was 2.7°C above the usual for this time of the year.(Unsplash)

On Thursday, Bengaluru recorded a high of 33.3°C, which was 2.7°C above the usual for this time of the year, indicating an early warming trend. In contrast, the nighttime temperature dipped to 17.1°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.1°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that apart from Bengaluru, regions such as Chitradurga, Chintamani, and Mysuru in South Interior Karnataka also experienced higher-than-normal daytime temperatures.

Meteorologists suggest that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon may be influencing Bengaluru’s weather. The pattern has brought heavy rains to Southeast Asia and northern Australia, which could impact southern India’s climate in the next 5-6 weeks as sea surface temperatures (SSTs) rise. A potential tug-of-war for moisture between peninsular India and the maritime continent may lead to unexpected shifts in rainfall patterns, Namma Karnataka Weather posted on X.

As reported by Times Now, according to Dr N Puviarasan of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is expected to persist across Karnataka, driven by light to moderate easterly and east-southeasterly winds.

However, parts of interior Karnataka may experience fog or mist during early mornings.

Bengaluru weather today

The temperature in Bengaluru today, is 28.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 31.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25 per cent and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 6.42 am and will set at 6.25 pm.

