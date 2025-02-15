Karnataka’s first wolf sanctuary reports birth of five endangered Indian grey wolf pups: Report

In a positive development for wildlife conservation, Karnataka’s first wolf sanctuary in Bankapur, Koppal district, has recorded the birth of five endangered Indian grey wolf pups. The sanctuary saw the birth of eight wolf pups just a few weeks ago.(X/@supriyasahuias)

This marks another step forward in efforts to revive the species, which has faced a dwindling population in recent years.

This comes just weeks after the sanctuary saw the birth of eight wolf pups. According to a Times of India report, officials estimate the current wolf population in the protected area to be around 40-45, a significant rise attributed to improved conservation strategies.

Conservation efforts

Karnataka’s Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, expressed optimism about the sanctuary’s success, highlighting that strict surveillance and better enforcement measures have played a key role. “With consistent conservation efforts, we are now seeing similar progress in protecting Indian grey wolves as we have with tigers, elephants, and leopards,” he said as per the publication.

Established in 2021, the 820-acre Bankapur sanctuary provides an ideal habitat for wolves, featuring vast shrub forests and rocky terrains. According to Kumar Pushkar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), the region of Kalyana Karnataka, with its open fields and hills, naturally supports wolf populations, including those outside the sanctuary’s boundaries.

Experts point out that the region’s rich prey base has also contributed to the wolves' growing numbers, the report added. The migration of local shepherds has led to wolves preying on livestock such as sheep and goats. Additionally, a high density of small mammals, including hares and deer, provides a steady food source.

To gain a clearer picture of the wolf population and its distribution in the region, researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India are conducting a detailed study in Karnataka’s northern plains.

Forest department officials say that once the research is complete, a more accurate estimate of the wolves’ numbers will be available, the report further added.

