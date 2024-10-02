22-year-old man killed, body set on fire in Koppal

A 22-year-old man has been murdered and his body was set on fire in his home in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, police said on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the deceased’s neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted his father, who was at his elder daughter’s house (File photo)

District superintendent of police (SP) Ram L Arasiddhi said that the incident came to light on Monday morning when the deceased’s neighbours noticed smoke coming from the house and alerted his father, who was at his elder daughter’s house. The victim was identified as Sharanappa Shivappa Muski, who worked as an agricultural labourer.

“The police found a cooking gas cylinder near the charred body, which raised questions about the circumstances of the murder. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father,” he said.

He further said that despite the house being located in a populated area, neighbours have not reported hearing or seeing anything suspicious. “Muski, who was unmarried and lived with his father, was seen wandering late Sunday night. The murder likely took place in the early hours of the morning, when the village was without electricity, complicating the investigation,” he said.

Though the exact motive behind his murder is yet to be ascertained, the officer said: “According to local sources, a woman had been seen in the victim’s house in the days leading up to the murder, leading to suspicions of a possible illicit relationship. The reason for the murder is not known, but investigations are being conducted from all possible angles.”

“We suspect that two or three individuals were involved in the crime. They attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire using kerosene. We will apprehend the accused soon. A case under BNS section 103 has been registered at the Kushtagi rural police station, and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.