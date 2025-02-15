Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka doctors use phone torch to stitch wound amid power outage at Ballari hospital: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 15, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Patients and their families allege severe lapses in infrastructure and staffing.

A power outage at Ballari’s Super Speciality Trauma Centre in Karnataka on Thursday evening left doctors struggling to treat emergency cases, with one medical team resorting to stitching a patient’s wound under the dim light of a mobile phone torch.

The incident has sparked outrage, with locals blaming poor hospital management and lack of maintenance.
The incident has sparked outrage, with locals blaming poor hospital management and lack of maintenance.

The incident has sparked outrage, with locals blaming poor hospital management and lack of maintenance. The trauma centre, jointly established by the Union and state governments two years ago, has been plagued by complaints since its inception, The New Indian Express reported.

Patients and their families allege severe lapses in infrastructure and staffing, adding to the growing concerns over government hospital standards in Karnataka, the report added.

A relative of the injured patient, who was rushed to the emergency ward after an accident, recounted the ordeal. “Around 7 pm, the power suddenly went out. There was no immediate response from the hospital staff, and we saw patients struggling. The doctors had no choice but to use a phone’s flashlight to complete the stitches,” he said according to the publication.

The outage reportedly lasted for 15-20 minutes, causing distress among patients, particularly those on ventilators.

(Also Read: ' 40,000 a year for metro': Bengaluru resident slams BMRCL, questions lack of monthly pass in viral post)

Nurse uses Fevikwik

In another incident of medical negligence, a government hospital nurse in Karnataka was suspended for using Fevikwik, a commercial adhesive, instead of stitches to treat a deep wound on a seven-year-old child’s cheek.

The incident, which came to light through a viral video recorded by the child’s parents, has sparked widespread outrage and raised concerns about safety standards in public healthcare facilities, news agency PTI reported.

The shocking lapse occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, when Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, profusely bleeding from a deep facial wound, was rushed in for medical attention.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On