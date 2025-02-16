Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says BJP ‘peddling lies’ on Jal Jeevan Mission scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna peddled lies in Lok Sabha to cover up the Union Government's deliberate sabotage of Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM) in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Somanna in Lok Sabha on Thursday said that Karnataka had spent ₹11,760 crore under JJM, despite being allocated ₹28,623 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a post on X CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP's Betrayal of Karnataka Exposed! Union Minister V Somanna, BJP is peddling lies to cover up the Union Government's deliberate sabotage of Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka!"

"Here are the FACTS: Total Allocation for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) - ₹49,262 Cr (Centre Share - ₹26,119 Cr, State Share - ₹23,142 Cr) Total Funds Released - ₹32,202 Cr (Centre Share - ₹11,760 Cr, State Share - ₹20,442 Cr) Total Spent by Karnataka - ₹29,413 Cr," CM Siddaramaiah alleged.

In his post, Siddaramaiah further claimed, "Centre's Share ₹26,119 Cr allocated, only ₹11,760 Cr released - Just 45 percent of its commitment whereas state's share ₹23,142 Crore allocated and ₹20,442 Cr released - A whopping 88.3%!"

He said that every rupee released by the Centre has been fully utilized by Karnataka but the Modi Govt continues to block funds and deny Karnataka its rightful share.

He further alleged that centre's neglect continues for financial year 2024-25.

"Centre allocated ₹3,804 Cr but released a meager ₹570 Cr. Despite writing multiple letters, no further funds have been released. Karnataka, on the other hand, has released ₹4,977 Cr from its own budget against an allocation of ₹7,652 Cr," he said.

He added that BJP's failure is national and not only in Karnataka.

"Budget Estimates for JJM (FY 2024-25) - ₹70,163 Cr. Revised Estimates slashed to just ₹22,694 Cr. The Narendra Modi Govt is systematically killing JJM while BJP Karnataka leaders like Somanna shamelessly spread misinformation," Siddaramaiah said.

Hitting out at Somanna he said that instead of misleading people, he should question Narendra Modi on why Karnataka is being deprived of its due funds.

"The Congress Govt in Karnataka is delivering results despite BJP's sabotage! We are committed to ensuring safe drinking water for every household while the BJP-led Centre continues its step-motherly treatment of our state," he added. (ANI)