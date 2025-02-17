Bengaluru: Milk vendor arrested for pushing mentally ill wife to death from building

A 46-year-old milk vendor in Bengaluru has been taken into custody for allegedly pushing his 40-year-old wife from the second floor of an under-construction building in Sarjapura, Anekal, on Saturday night. Authorities have taken the accused into custody and are conducting further inquiries into the case. (For representation)

According to Times of India report, the deceased, identified as M Manjula, was a homemaker and mother of two sons. Her husband, Manjunath, has been accused of killing her. According to police, Manjula had been receiving treatment for a mental illness for 18 years, while Manjunath had also been admitted to NIMHANS last year for depression.

Investigators stated that around 8 pm, the couple was seen engaged in a heated argument near the construction site. Witnesses reported that Manjunath led Manjula to the second floor before allegedly pushing her off. She landed on iron rods and other construction materials, sustaining critical head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her wounds, the report further added.

Locals who witnessed the incident restrained Manjunath and handed him over to the police after ensuring Manjula received medical attention.

Authorities have taken him into custody and are conducting further inquiries into the case.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged husband outside a private school near Bengaluru’s Electronics City Flyover in Hebbagodi on Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as Sriganga, had been separated from her husband, 32-year-old Mohan Raju, for the past eight months.The couple had been married for seven years and shared custody of their six-year-old son, who lived with Sriganga. Raju, who frequently quarreled with her over suspicions about her character, had been warned by the police just days earlier following a harassment complaint filed by her.

