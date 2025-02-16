FIR filed against 16 people for protesting against Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Report

Bengaluru police have filed FIR against 16 individuals who participated in a protest against Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the state government over the recent hike in Namma Metro fares, reported The Times of India. The Cottonpet police registered a suo motu case against the protesters, citing unauthorized congregation in front of Kempegowda Metro Station on Friday afternoon. A fare hike of 40-70% has been imposed on Bengaluru metro commuters. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

The protest comes in response to BMRCL’s decision to revise metro fares for the first time since 2017. The revised fare structure, which came into effect recently, introduced an increase of ₹5 to ₹10 across various distance slabs, sparking public outrage. Commuters have raised concerns over the financial burden, especially for daily metro users who rely on the service for affordable transportation.

According to a complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rangappa D, he and a colleague were patrolling Gubbi Thotadappa Road around noon when they noticed members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staging a protest outside the metro station. The group reportedly raised slogans against the metro authority and the state government, voicing their opposition to the fare revision.

According to the report, authorities informed the protestors about the Karnataka High Court’s March 3, 2022, order, which restricts demonstrations and processions to Freedom Park. However, the activists allegedly disregarded the directive and continued their protest. Following this, senior police officials were alerted, and additional forces from Cottonpet and Upparpet police stations were deployed. The protesters were subsequently detained and taken to the CAR headquarters, where their details were recorded.

The FIR has been filed under the Karnataka Police Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 189 (unlawful assembly), Section 190 (holding members of an unlawful assembly accountable for collective offenses), and Section 223 (disobedience of public orders).

The metro fare revision has sparked widespread debate, with many commuters and activists calling for a rollback or reconsideration of the hike, citing its impact on daily travel expenses.