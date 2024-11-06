Infant found dead in water tank in Anekal

A one-month-old infant was found dead in a water tank in Anekal town, near Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Iggalur village on Monday when the mothera had left the baby alone briefly to go to the washroom at around 12.45 pm (File photo)

Suryanagar police station inspector Mahajan said: “The incident took place in Iggalur village on Monday when the mother had left the baby alone briefly to go to the washroom at around 12.45 pm.”

“Upon her return, she found the child missing. She then searched the house and surrounding areas but could not find the baby. She reported the situation to Suryanagar police, who later discovered the infant’s body in the water tank on the building’s terrace,” he further said.

Mahajan said that the child was born prematurely at six and a half months and required extensive medical care, costing the family significant money. “After a month in the ICU of a private hospital, the baby was brought home,” he said.

During investigations, the neighbours told police that Manu and Harshita faced significant opposition to their marriage as they belonged to different castes.

Police quoted a neighbour, Studio Nagesh, as saying: “Manu belongs to the Dalit community while Harshita is from the upper-caste Gowda community. Their marriage was strongly opposed by her family. Someone who knows this home well could have done it.”

A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103 (murder), Mahajan said, adding that “We have clues and will nab the accused soon.”

Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba said: “This heinous act was likely done by someone inside the family. The couple lived on the ground floor, while Manu’s family members lived on the first floor.”

“We are interrogating all angles,” he added.