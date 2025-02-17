Major car crash on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway sparks fresh safety concerns. Video

In a concerning incident on Sunday, two cars crashed into each other on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the occupants escaped with only minor injuries. Though the crash on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway looked scary, no causalities were reported.

Also Read - Bengaluru: Milk vendor arrested for pushing mentally ill wife to death from building

Take a look at the video

The accident’s visuals quickly went viral on social media, once again sparking debates over the safety of the expressway, which has previously been in the spotlight for its high accident rate. Many users criticized the barricades placed along the highway, arguing that unscientific speed control measures were contributing to such mishaps.

One social media user commented, “Unbelievable! There was a temporary decline in accidents due to strict speed limits and extensive CCTV monitoring. But now, it seems like some drivers are treating this highway as a testing ground for bizarre and reckless crashes.”

Another user expressed frustration, stating, “The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was designed for smooth travel, not for stunts. If drivers maintained proper lane discipline and adhered to speed limits, we’d see fewer of these viral accident videos.”

Also Read - Family of four found dead in Mysuru apartment, police suspect murder-suicide

A third user highlighted the challenges of driving on the expressway, particularly on Sunday evenings. “The Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway becomes highly risky during peak traffic hours. On Sunday evenings, a large number of vehicles return to Bengaluru, with speeds often exceeding 100 km/h. The real problem arises when slow-moving vehicles and over-speeding ones share the road, and some drivers lack basic lane-changing etiquette.”

Despite these concerns, official data indicates a significant decline in accidents on the expressway in 2024 compared to the previous year. Reports show that fatal accidents have reduced by over 50% since 2023, largely due to the implementation of an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). This fully monitored system has played a key role in improving road safety on the high-speed corridor.