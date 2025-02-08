Bengaluru’s second airport: Nelamangala and Kanakapura road emerge as top choices

Bengaluru is set to get a second airport, with the Karnataka government narrowing its options to Nelamangala and Kanakapura Road. This decision comes after evaluating seven possible sites, as the state pushes to expand its aviation infrastructure. The urgency has increased further with Tamil Nadu moving forward with its plans for an airport in Hosur.(Pic for Representation)

With passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) expected to soar to 90 million by 2033, authorities are keen to finalize a site and obtain approval from the Union government as soon as possible, Times of India reported.

The urgency has increased further with Tamil Nadu moving forward with its plans for an airport in Hosur, which could draw air traffic away from Bengaluru if Karnataka delays its project.

According to officials, both shortlisted locations—each spanning 4,400 acres—are around 30-35 km from the city and would provide better connectivity to travelers from Bengaluru’s southern and western regions.

Though Home Minister G Parameshwara had suggested Vasantha Narsapura near Dabbaspet as an alternative, as reported by the publication, it is now lower on the priority list, as it is more aligned with Tumakuru's needs rather than Bengaluru’s.

To accelerate the project, the state government is considering inviting Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to spearhead the development, the report added. This move could help navigate the non-compete clause that restricts the construction of another airport until 2033. Officials believe BIAL, which successfully operates KIA, would be well-equipped to take on the new project.

According to TOI, a senior official warned that if Karnataka does not act swiftly, Hosur could emerge as the default second airport for the city, shifting air traffic and economic benefits across the state border.

